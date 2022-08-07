This will be the ballot for the PLD presidential consultation in October

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) announced the order in which its candidates will appear in the consultation process that will take place next October, where they will choose the “presidential candidate with the most support”.

On the ballot, box number one will belong to the leader of the “Force Boschita”, Luis de León, who aspires to the presidency of the Republic after feeling that he has the support of the PLD bases. The second box will belong to Maritza Hernandez.

Number three is where the face of the member of the political committee and former attorney of the Republic will appearFrancisco Dominguez Brito; the fourth is from current mayor of Santiago, Abel Martínez and the fifth to the former Vice President of the Republic, Margaret Cedeno.

The last space on the ballot, number 6, is from the former deputy Karen Ricardo.

The PLD has reported that the electronic voting system will be used for this process; already the party, self-appointed leader of the opposition, used the electronic voting system during the election of the members of the central committee, political committee and general secretary during their internal convention.

That decision was despite the fact that this system for casting the vote has been widely criticized in the country, after the municipal elections of February 16, 2020 were suspended due to an equipment failure; previously within the PLD itself, the use of this method was the trigger for its main political division in its party history, since during the October 2019 primaries, former president Leonel Fernández denounced that he was the victim of electronic fraud on the part of the danilista current and his candidate Gonzalo Castillo, which ended with the departure of Fernández and his closest leaders.

Several months ago they also obtained permission from the Ministry of Education to use the schools as polling stations and will have tables outside.

For this process, all citizens over 18 years of age who are not registered in other parties will be able to vote.