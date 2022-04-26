this will be the best wireless headphones you can buy

Share

According to sources, they would have improved active noise cancellation, if that can be done compared to the 2021 model, and they would have up to 40 hours of autonomy.

When last year we analyzed the headphones from the Sony XM4 familyboth headband and true wirelessthe truth is that the experience indicated that we were before the best headphones on the market in their different segments both for its audio quality, 100% professional, and for noise cancellation that is simply impressive.

A year later, GizmoChina colleagues begin to write us details and images from the headphones that will succeed the Sony Corporation catalog to the successful WH-1000XM4, and that will arrive for try to improve what many considered already unbeatable among wireless headband headphones.

Apparently, Minato will not rack their brains much to give them a commercial name, because according to the sources these new professional audio devices They will be called Sony WH-1000XM5 and will maintain the clean, minimalist design that is already Sony’s DNA, taking care of materials and finishes in detail of headphones that will undoubtedly return to the highest level in the industry.

From the Minato offices, details of a Sony WH-1000XM5 are already being anticipated that will try to improve what seemed unbeatable: they will arrive with slight changes in design, a new ANC technology with better performance and more than 40 hours of autonomy.

In the three renders that have been filtered, you can see the slight design changes that they will present, with touches that further clean the finish and functionality of headphones that will try to make themselves more comfortable and ergonomicfeaturing larger ear cushions and a more padded headband.

The layout of some controls has also been modified, with a more precise slider and button which will allow you to quickly switch between “ambient” and “active noise cancellation” modes.

As for technology, audio is expected to maintain specifications and quality of the outgoing model, although this time implementing a new much more accurate active noise cancellation algorithm and with better performance, dedicating two chips and three microphones exclusively to this functionality.

They will again have Bluetooth 5.2 LE connectivity with the most important codecs among its compatibility list, adding connector 3.5-millimeter audio-jack, USB type-C port for charging and a battery with greater capacity than it promises up to 40 hours of autonomyno less, with a time of 3.5 hours for a full charge from scratch.

Unfortunately, and as usual in these cases, there is still we know nothing about its commercializationalthough seeing the quality of the leaks, it is expected that Sony will make them official very soon and start selling them in its main markets, at a price that should be in the range of the current ones, which they cost between 350 and 400 euros in their initial landing in the shops.

