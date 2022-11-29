This will be the first birthday of Lisa Bonet without Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa formed one of those enviable couples In the universe celebrities: handsome and in love, it was common to see them together at numerous events. But in January of this year the unexpected news broke: both ended their relationship and divorced amicably. Although there was speculation about the possibility of a reconciliation, the truth is that the interpreter of Aquaman He opened up to the media and denied the news. Today, your ex He is turning 55 and it will be the first time he has blown out the candles without him by his side.

Lisa Bonet at the photocall of a recent exhibition

Have been 16 years of relationship, five of whom were married, no doubt a very important part of his life. Therefore, it can be imagined that for the actress it will be a bit I miss spending such a special day without the one who has been his companion for almost two decades. Of course, those who will surely be spending this day with her are Lola Iolani and Nakoa Wolf, the couple’s two children, who have just walked through it photo call of The country of dreams (fantasy movie starring Momoa) with his father. And surely she will drop Zoe, the daughter she had with Lenny Kravitz, who at the moment seems to have a more or less clear schedule after collaborate with Taylor Swift on her latest album. Also perhaps he will accompany Zoë Channing Tatum, his current partner. Of course, Lisa’s will most likely be a calm celebration, surrounded by her most intimate circle and without stridency.

Lisa Bonet with Zoë Kravitz

I wanted a quieter life (and with Jason it was not possible)

And it is that Lisa’s life has changed in a radical sense. Retired from acting for a few years, it was usual to see the actress accompanying her partner at award ceremonies, fashion shows or premieres. In fact, among the reasons that would have led them to the separation was, apparently, the fact that Jason’s intense professional activity took her away from Los Angeles for longer than desired, where she lives and is happy. They also explained themselves that in recent years they had evolved in very different ways, and that perhaps in that process the disagreement would have been final.

Jason Momoa with Lisa Bonnet

A very low public profile

Since he separated from the protagonist of Aquaman, zoe had not been seen again at a public event until last October, when he went to one exposition from the photographer Sebastião Salgado on the Amazon. Dressed in absolute black, with an original hat and a tribal ornament on her nose, Lisa was amazed contemplating the artist’s images.

Lisa Bonet at the Salgado photographic exhibition

Before, the famous one was her

Although today it is Momoa who accumulates successes in film and television, Lisa was the famous of the couple in the past. In all the time they were together he did not begin to be recognized worldwide until 2011, when he became Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. By then, his ex-wife had already starred in The Bill Cosby Hour where he became a television star, and later succeeded with titles such as angel’s heart either High Fidelity (By the way, the television series adaptation of this cult movie starred his daughter Zoë). During all that time, each unreservedly supported the other’s career, but those happy times in which they also visited our country are behind us. It is true that the relationship between the two ex-spouses is very cordial, so Momoa is likely to congratulate her today. However, it will no longer be the same.