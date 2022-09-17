This will be the funeral of Elizabeth II: world leaders, maximum security and protocol to the millimeter

The statement includes the following: “Her Majesty’s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 11:00 a.m.. Before her funeral, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall for four days so that the public can pay their respects. On Monday morning, September 19, the coffin will be carried in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral will take place.”

“After the funeral, the coffin will proceed in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, and from Wellington Arch the coffin will be taken to Windsor. Once there, the hearse will proceed in procession to St. George’s Chapel, in the Windsor Castle, via the Long Walk, where Mass will be celebrated in St George’s Chapel.

The queen’s coffin has already returned from Edinburgh after traveling from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. On Monday afternoon the coffin was carried in procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral, escorted by King Carlos III and his three brothers. The Scottish people were able to visit the coffin to pay their respects before it was transferred to RAF Northolt air base last Tuesday with the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne. From there, the coffin was taken to Buckingham Palace, where it was greeted by a crowd. The coffin rested at Buckingham Palace until Wednesday afternoon, when it was carried in procession to the Palace of Westminster.

A group of soldiers from different divisions (Royal Guard, Household Division and Yeomen of the Tower of London) guarded the coffin, wrapped in the royal standard and raised thanks to a catafalque, stationed at the corners of the platform. The coffin was expressly made for the queen more than 30 years ago from English oak. the british daily The Times He has not revealed the identity of the manufacturer, which is unknown even to the company Leverton & Sons, the funeral home that works hand in hand with the royal house in the funeral preparations. The queen will be buried in a crypt instead of underground.. This makes the coffin, which is lined with lead, particularly heavy, requiring eight bearers. The imperial crown of the State, the orb and the scepter will be placed on the coffin, with the complete lid and with brass fittings so that the finery can be placed in its place.

Since last Wednesday, and until next Monday morning, the public will be able to visit the coffin to pay their respects to the queen 24 hours a day. Expect road closures, public transport disruptions and even the “very real possibility” of the City of London collapsing as it is estimated an influx of more than 750,000 visitors to the British capital and it is estimated that there could be queues of up to eight kilometers and 20 hours. The government has issued specific guidance warning visitors that “they will have to stand for hours, possibly overnight, as the queue will never stop.” For this reason, and given the number of people who will decide to travel to London, it is recommended to bring your own food and drink for the waiting hours.