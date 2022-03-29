This will be the future of work according to Mark Zuckerberg – FayerWayer

If there is one thing for sure, it is that Mark Zuckerberg is deeply involved in the development of the Internet of tomorrow, which is why his opinions receive the attention of many users around the world.

In the popular Lex Fridman podcast, the founder of Facebook spent 2 hours talking about different technology topics, where of course he highlights his most ambitious project, which is the Metaverse.

However, one of the most striking topics was when he referred to the labor market of the future, where the American tycoon explained his vision.

Jobs of the future according to Mark Zuckerberg

As expected, Zuckerberg pointed to technology as the main job market for people in the coming years. However, he added a key feature to enter that industry: creative economy.

“Part of what I think is going to be great about the creative economy and the metaverse is that a lot more people are going to go to work doing more creative things than I think today we would just consider traditional work or service.”

[Instagram habilitó nuevamente el orden cronológico de fotos y videos con estas funciones]

This comment raises the possibility of developing new tasks that provide more things that automation already does. In other words, people who face the risk of losing jobs due to the systematization of traditional services will be obliged to design new jobs to survive in the market.

This idea of ​​the market of the future has been much discussed in the Tech industry, especially when advances in artificial intelligence are presented, which increasingly seeks to replace human labor in mechanical tasks.

“These efficiency-increasing technologies are fantastic for removing the need for human involvement in time-consuming back-office tasks or heavy physical labor, allowing humans to focus more on intellectual heavy lifting,” the global CTO wrote. of Ernst & Young, Nicola Morini Bianzino, in a blog post last year.