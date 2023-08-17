This Will Be The Knicks Schedule For The 2023-2024 NBA Season

The NBA has released its official schedule for the 2023-2024 season. And the New York Knicks open at home against the Boston Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals the previous season.

Later, The Knicks will face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at home., Overall, 12 of the Knicks’ first 16 games are against teams that made the tournament play-ins the previous season. Eleven of those games are against 2023 playoff teams.

In conflict with your city rival, Will face the Nets in Brooklyn on December 20 and January 23 And then they would get them twice in the last three weeks of the season (March 23 and April 12, the final game of the season).

The East River rivalry has an added element this season, as former Villanova and current Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo will take on Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges.

Knicks have 12 straight games with a trip this season, The league average of back-to-backs with the trip this year is nine.

In addition, they will have five games and two eight-day trips over a five-week period. The second trip would end with a game in Brooklyn on December 20. Tough season for Tom Thibodeau’s club.

NBA “Special” broadcasts

Christmas Day Will Bring Five Sports Again, all of which will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN. the program begins Bucks in New York against the Knicks (12 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by Golden State at Denver (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) and the Lakers at Boston (5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN).

Then, in prime time, the 76ers visit the Heat (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by Dallas in Phoenix (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), which features Kyrie Irving against his former Brooklyn Nets teammates. Goes head-to-head with teammate, Kevin Durant.

Four games will air nationally on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Houston Rockets at Philadelphia (1 p.m. ET, NBA TV); San Antonio at Atlanta Hawks (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT); Golden State at Memphis Grizzlies (6 p.m. ET, TNT); and the Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder (10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

Next week, the NBA will also have “rival week” with 11 nationally televised games: nix-nets and Lakers-LA Clippers on TNT on January 23; Thunder-Spurs and Suns-Mavericks on ESPN on January 24; Celtics-Heat and Kings-Warriors on TNT on January 25; Mavericks-Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers-Spurs on January 26 on NBA TV; and Heat-Knicks, 76ers-Nuggets and Lakers-Warriors on January 27 on ABC.

