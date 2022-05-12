Entertainment

This will be the long-awaited return of Dr. Polo from Case Closed to television: the details

Photo of James James16 mins ago
Case closed It is one of the most watched programs in the history of Spanish-language television. The Telemundo network broadcast the episodes led by Dr. Ana María Polo for almost two decades and it was the start of the coronavirus pandemic in December 2019 that ended the recordings.

But now fans of Case Closed are celebrating as Anna Maria Polo returns to the screen with a new season of the reality show. The news was released by the independent distributor Mega Global Entertainment (MGE) through a statement giving details of the signed agreement.

