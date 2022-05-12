This will be the long-awaited return of Dr. Polo from Case Closed to television: the details

Case closed It is one of the most watched programs in the history of Spanish-language television. The Telemundo network broadcast the episodes led by Dr. Ana María Polo for almost two decades and it was the start of the coronavirus pandemic in December 2019 that ended the recordings.

But now fans of Case Closed are celebrating as Anna Maria Polo returns to the screen with a new season of the reality show. The news was released by the independent distributor Mega Global Entertainment (MGE) through a statement giving details of the signed agreement.

For its part, Anna Maria Polo He said through the same document: “In addition to feeling deep gratitude to the audience that has followed me for all these years, I also feel a great commitment to continue providing empathetic, relevant and human content to new generations.”

The authorities of the production company that will air Case Closed. Source: instagram @mgenetwork.tv

In addition, Ana María Polo added that Case closed comes to install a different concept of justice “Especially in these moments in which we have faced strong challenges and different problems as humanity.” The date on which it will air is not yet known, but fans are already counting down.

Anna Maria Polo. Source: Terra archive

Finally, Esperanza Garay, CEO of MGE commented: “Without a doubt, there is no program or personality of his stature and with his career in the Latin American entertainment industry.” The new season of Case closed It will have new scenery and participants. Wait!