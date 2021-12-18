“This will be the Milan of the future!”

Ivan Gazidis, Milan CEO, gave a long interview to Sportweek talking about his illness and the future of the Rossoneri club

Here are some of his statements:

About his illness: “Now I am very well, the treatments have the effect we expected, I can consider myself very lucky. It’s like coming back from a trip. A long and troubled journey in which I learned a lot. I thought… and now how do I tell my family about it? I was thinking about how to reorganize relationships and work. I felt the greatest emotion on my return to San Siro. I was moved, I felt true closeness. I understood how big the heart of the Rossoneri fans is!“

The CEO also spoke of the club vision for the future: “Milan have extraordinary fans who impressed me for their competence and authenticity. The reference values ​​are the same as we had at Arsenal. Values ​​to which everyone must refer, all those who work for Milan, starting with the players. The first value is that of unity, which means cohesion of intentions, but above all inclusion. Everyone is welcome here! And then there is a style of behavior that is associated with Milan, I would say that it can be summed up with the word elegance. And the will to look ahead, even beyond the confines of football, to have a perspective “.

Furthermore on the project spoke of Milan like this: “From day one we had a clear strategy based on 4 principles. First: the pitch as a priority, because modern football is not just a game system, but a mentality. I would never want to find Milan as it was two years ago. I would like a strong Milan, one that excites and creates pride in all the Rossoneri! The Second: Increase revenues with a new organization. Milan is a strong brand that has over 500 million supporters around the world. We are the strongest Italian sports brand in various strategic markets such as the USA and China. And in the last 12 months we have closed contracts with 21 new sponsors. The third: a new stage. It is necessary to have a future. Four: creating the foundation for economic sustainability. We have a solid property that believes in the project “.

And finally he concluded by talking about the renewal of Ibrahimovic: “I prefer to leave the floor to Maldini. The Zlatan I know is a man of great intelligence and sensitivity. He has a private identity that I adore and a public personality that he nurtures and uses to motivate himself. After all, to remain competitive at 40 …“