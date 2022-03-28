This will be the move from Pokémon Bank to Pokémon Home after the closure of Nintendo eShop on 3DS

We have received a curious message related to one of Nintendo’s most outstanding franchises. We are actually talking about Pokemon. In this case it is the move from the Pokémon Bank to Pokémon Home.

Following the recent announcement of closure of Nintendo eShop on 3DS, some players may be wondering what will happen to Pokémon Bank. Next we will tell you what will happen with this situation.

Despite the fact that on Nintendo Switch the Pokémon Bank was replaced by Pokémon Homeyet still required for Pokémon transfer between 3DS and earlier titles. It should be noted that the Pokémon bank will continue to be available in the same way until the complete closure of Nintendo eShop in 2023.

In addition, it is important to note that the Pokémon Bank have a paid subscription to be able to use its services, so if it were closed, a large number of players could lose their invested money.

After the closure of Nintendo eShop on 3DS, Pokémon Bank will be free

It seems that the closure of the Pokémon Bank is not planned at the moment, but instead we can enjoy their services for free. It is certainly an extraordinary news that players have been celebrating recently. You will have been able to verify it in social networks.

It is also important to highlight that, To be able to transfer the Pokémon present in the Pokémon Bank to Nintendo Switch, a premium subscription of Pokémon Home will be needed, which will require a payment. Here are their prices:

One month (30 days) of Pokémon Home Premium: €/$2.99

Three months (90 days) of Pokémon Home Premium: €/$4.99

One year (365 days) of Pokémon Home Premium: €/$15.99

