This will be the new Champions League announced by UEFA

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.05.2022 09:51:20





The new Champions League was already announced this Tuesday by UEFAECA and European Leagues, same as by 2024 it will have 36 teams instead of 32, where there will be modifications, including the controversial part of giving two places to clubs not classified and in better positions in the ranking of the european confederation.

Now the leagues that have made the best previous season will be rewarded, according to their own ranking, which gives the possibility to the premier league Y The league to have up to 5 teams qualified for the Champions each season.

Another change you made UEFA is the number of games that will be played, since they will be eight games in the first phasedifferent from the 10 that were initially proposed, but had to be adjusted due to the complicated schedules of the Spanish league and English.

The format changes will be applied in the Europe Leaguewith eight games in the league phase and at Conference Leaguewith six games in the league phase, both with 36 teams.

“Today’s Decisions conclude an extensive consultation process during which we have heard the amateur ideasplayers, coaches, member associations, clubs and leagues,” said UEFA President Alexander Ceferin.

The new places will be granted in this way; one will go to the club ranked third in the federation championship in fifth UEFA ranking positionwhile the other will be for a national champion in the expansion from four to five clubs that will advance through the so-called champions path.