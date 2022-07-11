This will be the new economic subscription of Netflix

In the first quarter of 2022 Netflix lost 200 thousand users. For a decade they have not shown such a large decrease and according to some reports by the end of this year, that number could be around two million.

That is why the series and movie platform wants to enter the market with a juicy option. Managers are looking to address the needs of people who feel Netflix is ​​priced too high.

To get closer to this segment, they have planned a new type of subscription plan. It is the same content but paying less and with advertisements. Something similar to what other streaming giants like YouTube and Spotify do with their free plans.

According to reports from the ‘Wall Street Journal’, to do this, Netflix would join forces with other advertising giants that would help run it on its platform. Roku, NBCUniversal and Google would be the three chosen partners.

“We’ve left a large segment of customers off the table, which is people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is ​​too expensive for me and I don’t care about advertising. We are adding a new level with ads; we are not adding ads to Netflix as we know it today. We’re adding a level with ads for people who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll look at the ads,’” explained Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

How will it work?

The new type of plan would come into operation at the end of 2022. However, the platform has been cautious with the details it gives about it.

According to some reports, the price could be half of the standard plan.

About the resolution that it will handle, it is not yet known for sure what it will be, however, television experts assure that Netflix will put a basic type. 480p is the one that is usually used in the world of streaming for the cheapest subscriptions.

Since the first quarter losses became known, the platform has taken immediate action to recover users and profits. The first was to fire 300 company workers. Ted Sarandos calmed shareholders weeks later by declaring that this is just bad timing for all streaming companies.

“We’ve been through experiences where the market is disconnected from our core business and you have to prove that it’s still working and will continue to work in the long term. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world today, and if something comes along that shakes the foundation of the narrative, they get nervous,” he said.

Another action that did not go down very well among users was that Netflix has decided to go after shared accounts. According to data from the platform itself, at least 222 million subscribed people share their Netflix credentials with another hundred million who do not pay. The company believes that eliminating this factor, along with ad-supported subscriptions, will make them increase their profits again.