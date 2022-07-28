This will be the new Selectivity: fewer exams and maturity

The Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría.

The University access test will lead in the coming years a paradigm shift that will completely transform the achievement of the necessary note to access careers such as Medicine either Nursing. The Ministry of Education has presented this Wednesday the new Selectivity formula to measure the knowledge of the students, although it will not be fully applied until the course 2026-2027. The result will be a reduction of exams that applicants with great novelties in the subjects have to overcome.

The main revolution of the selectivity comes from the hand of a general exercise of maturity which will have a weight of 75 percent on the exam and that will replace the tests that until now included common subjects. This new approach is aimed at determining “the degree of achievement of the skills and objectives” envisaged in this stage and will be designed by integrating in a “global” manner the main core subjects of the Baccalaureate.

This exercise will consist of a dossier made up of a series of documents such as text, images, infographics or tables that will revolve around the same theme. From this documentation, the students will have to do an “analysis from different perspectives” to answer a series of questions. questions that can be open or closed. The exercise will have parts in Spanish, in a foreign language and also in a co-official one in the communities that have it.

“The objective is to assess the ability of students to analyse, assess, extract information and interrelate all this documentation”has argued the team of the Minister of Education, Pillar Joywhich has already presented the proposal to the regional councilors of the branch and has sent it to the Conference of University Rectorsyes

The other 25 percent of the grade of the exam will correspond to a test of a compulsory specific subject studied in 2º Baccalaureate and chosen by the student depending on the modality they prefer. A scheme similar to the one that currently governs the selectivity tests.



New Selectivity: Baccalaureate will continue to count 60%

What the Ministry of Education has maintained is the distribution of the percentages for calculating the grade. As has been the case up to now, these exams will represent the final 40 percent of the result, while the other The remaining 60 percent will correspond to the weighting of the Baccalaureate record.

Selection Proposal of the Ministry of Education.

The entrance test will be complemented in addition to a specific second phase to help determine the order of admission to university studies. In this case, it will include two exercises from 2nd Baccalaureate subjects, whether they are common or of the modality. This qualification will allow to apply a “weighting coefficient” so that each university set in your grades. An intermediate term to the proposal made by the deans of Medicine to launch a specific test just for your degree.

“The note with which the students will opt for the admission process will be the sum of the final grade for admission and the grade for the admission phase”has clarified Education.

In order to progressively achieve this methodological change, the Government has first proposed making a intermediate phase that will last from 2024 to 2026. In this case, the test will be divided into four exercises with a weighting of 25 percent each: History of Spain, Philosophy, a subject of modality and the test of maturity with linguistic skills.

The Ministry of Education has argued that this entire paradigm will bring the university access system closer to a “more competent model and with greater homologation” between the autonomous communities. Although the version is not yet final, as it will undergo a process of debate and dialogue” with all the autonomies and the working groups of the sector.