This will be the new technology that could predict heart attacks

Through a study published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Researchbecame known a new technology that promises to help detect when a heart attack is about to occur in those vulnerable patients, using artificial intelligence.

The study was carried out by researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, who managed to find and develop the new technology that through images of the hearts, in addition to the history of the patients, they can even help doctors in the face of future heart attacks, so that they can take action to protect the vulnerable.

“Sudden cardiac death caused by arrhythmia accounts for up to 20% of all deaths worldwide and we know little about why it is happening or how to know who is at risk”, were the words of Natalia Trayanova, lead author of the research and professor of biomedical engineering and medicine.

And I add: “There are patients who may be at low risk of sudden cardiac death receiving defibrillators who may not need and then there are high-risk patients who are not receiving the treatment they need and could die in the prime of their life”, referring to the lack of tools that medicine would need to more accurately determine the decision-making for each patient.

And in that sense, he continued explaining: “What our algorithm can do is determine who is at risk of cardiac death and when it will occur, allowing clinicians to decide exactly what should be done.”in response to the needs of both patients and physicians.

Meanwhile, the research uses a learning technology called Survival Study of Cardiac Arrhythmia Risk (SSCAR), a name that the university says refers to the scars left by arrhythmias in patients who suffer from them, as well as the predictions made by it. Program.

It is noteworthy that the tool must be customized for each patient, and it was stated that it has a high precision that can prevent sudden death for 10 years from heart disease in patients, announcing the moments in which the person may suffer from a heart attack.

“The images carry critical information that doctors haven’t been able to access… This scarring can be distributed in different ways and says something about a patient’s chances of survival. There is hidden information in it,” said first author Dan Popescu, a former Johns Hopkins doctoral student, referring to images of scars from people who have suffered from heart disease that were collected and studied by the algorithm.

Through the study of scars, as well as other patient data studied by artificial intelligence technology, the researchers managed to train the algorithm to group 22 factors such as race, use of medications, age, weight of patients affected, among other data, so that the tool could analyze up to the next 10 years of the patient.

“This has the potential to significantly shape clinical decision-making regarding arrhythmia risk. and represents an essential step in bringing patient trajectory prognosis into the age of artificial intelligence,” said Trayanova.

Finally, he concluded that this technology ”embodies the trend of merging the artificial intelligence, engineering and medicine as the future of medical care”.