this will be the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra that would arrive in May

First leaks of what will be Xiaomi’s mobile to a camera attached: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OLED screen, 4,900 mAh with charge up to 120W and four cameras of 50 + 48 + 48 + 48 megapixels.

Months after meeting the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro without any trace of That model Ultra called to revolutionize everything in terms of mobile photographythe truth is that it seems that the Haidian giant is finally stripping the daisy from its most ambitious smartphone, which could be brought forward to next May according to PriceBaba, in the first of the credible leaks to come to us from China.

Not in vain, we already know that this Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a kind of smartphone with a camera attached, without any announcements yet. a collaboration with Leica that has been brewing for a long time, almost since Huawei’s fall into hell, but maintaining a silence in its development which has left us practically orphaned of information.

We have seen its characteristic and excessive design, with a huge circle that reminiscent of compact cameras and that it will house the four sensorsof which the first details now reach us:

50MP wide Samsung GN5 or Sony IMX800

48MP telephoto 2x

48MP telephoto 5x

48MP periscope 10x

It is surprising that it is not included in these rumors no information regarding an ultra wide anglealthough the sources leave the door open for the 5x telephoto lens to finally become this ultra wide angle, also large in size and resolution with 48 or 50 megapixels.

Xiaomi already outlines from China the possibilities of its most excessive smartphone, with high-performance hardware and a superlative photographic system that would make this Xiaomi 12 Ultra the device with the best mobile photography on the planet.

The excessive Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be this kind of mobile with a camera attached

Unfortunately, they also don’t tell us much about this possible incorporation of Leica optics and technology inherited from the best Huaweiwhen the Shenzhen company and the renowned German company collaborated on their cutting-edge smartphones premium.

Yes, they tell us that they will have one OLED screen with QHD+ resolution and LTPO technologywhich will offer a refresh rate from 1 to 120 hertz and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut to ensure the best display of content, both that obtained from the Internet and that recorded with its photographic and video system.

We will also see a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1we do not expect less in this regard, with an eight-core processor and a 4-nanometer manufacturing process, also leaving the door ajar for Qualcomm to arrive on time with those versions ‘plus’ that usually arrive in the second semesters of each course.

Nothing is known about memory configurations, but Xiaomi will be able to integrate it into the body of this phone a large battery of up to 4,900 mAhwhich will have fast charging up to 120 watts capable of returning all autonomy to the device in just over 15 minutes.

And up to here we can read because this is what they tell us from China, outlining what it would be a smartphone of enormous size that will succeed the Mi 11 Ultra trying to give Xiaomi back that first place and the highest historical score in DxOMark… If that is of any use!

