This will be the octagonal Saudi city where hydrogen will be the ‘king’.

Efficient and emission-free energies are gaining weight by leaps and bounds and will continue this evolution in the coming years in most industrialized countries. Among the infinity of projects that are currently underway in the world in this field, the case of Saudi Arabia stands out, with the construction that is being carried out of a futuristic city-state called Neom and that is located in the Tabuk region .

Within the territory of Neom, a particular octagonal-shaped urban center will be built, destined to become a revolutionary logistics and manufacturing center that will operate entirely with clean energy. This futuristic hub will be called Oxagon, will integrate airports, rail systems and a port, and will focus on sustainability and autonomous mobility.

In addition to having zero emissions, it is also designed to implement the most advanced manufacturing technologies, including artificial intelligence and human-machine fusion. Notably, a Norwegian company called Teco2030 has teamed up with the Saudi business group Al Misehal to start producing hydrogen fuel cells in the future Oxagon.

The Nordic company will carry out the manufacturing in its Norwegian innovation center in Narvik and, later, the modules integrated by said batteries will be produced in the new industrial city of Saudi Arabia. These modules will be configured to offer an output power of 400 kW and can even be used in maritime and heavy transport applications.

According to Adnan Al-Misehal, president of the Al Misehal group, “we look forward to working with Teco2030 in the deployment of fuel cells in Saudi Arabia to manufacture heavy-duty hydrogen modules and transfer knowledge to local workers in the Oxagon industrial city, within of Neom”.

At the end of last year, the architects of Oxagon announced that its first inhabitants will arrive throughout this same 2022. It should also be noted that in 2021 another pioneering project was presented within the city-state Neom. It has been baptized as “The Line” and it is a totally linear urban community on whose surface the circulation of cars is not allowed and which will have an underground logistics system.

Joint manufacturing

Teco2030 claims that its innovation center in Norway is the first large-scale hydrogen fuel cell production facility in the European country, marking the culmination of the company’s work in the area of ​​dedicated sustainable solutions, initially to the maritime industry.

The new agreement established with the Saudi group is therefore not only a big step for the production of fuel cells at its innovation center but also for the export of this type of product from Norway as a country. To learn more about everything that the new Saudi Oxagon urban center will offer, you can take a look at the video that accompanies this article.