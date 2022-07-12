This will be the role in Marvel of Zawe Ashton, girlfriend of Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton will debut in the MCU soon in a truly interesting role in the story. Here we will tell you what he will do and in what specific project.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the midst of two great successes as Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters and TV series Ms Marvel on the streaming service Disney+. However, there are more long-term projects in the franchise, one of which will be Zawe Ashton playing a more than prominent role in the future of one of its most important characters. Look what it is!

Although the actress has her own recognition by being part of multiple titles that extend her resume, in recent times she has also stood out for being in a relationship with Tom Hiddleson, who embodies Loki within the MCU. Recently, it was confirmed that they are expecting their first child, after almost three years of relationship when they met in the play Betrayal.

+Zawe Ahston’s role in the MCU

Sherlock, Blitz, Doctor Who, Nocturnal Animals, Velvet Buzzsaw Y The Handmaid’s Tale are some of the titles in which the actress has participated, but soon she will join a universe that has no comparison as it is Marvel Studios. According to what was reported by the media dead line in early 2021, Ashton joined the main cast of the marvelsthe sequel to the film starring Captain Marvel.

There it was revealed that he will embody the central villain of the plot, although it was not specified who it was and surely we will have more news in the following months. The rest of the cast is made up of Brie Larson (Carol Danvers), Teyona Parris (Monica Rambeau) Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Furry), Park Seo-joon and Tony McCarthyboth in unknown roles.

+When does The Marvels premiere?

This new Marvel superhero movie, directed by Nia DaCosta, is scheduled for release on July 28, 2023. It was originally supposed to arrive on July 8 of this year, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced them to modify the releases. So far there are no details of his plot, but it is believed that he will continue with the events of the series. Ms Marvehe, currently in Disney+.