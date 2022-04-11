This will be the security that you will use very soon when you telecommute

Most companies today use a VPN and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to connect remote workers. However, these solutions may have security issues . Thus, most VPNs are configured to provide all-or-nothing access. Although administrators can restrict sensitive applications or assets for certain users, it is a complex task to do. Because of this, most remote workers typically have full access to the corporate network. Therefore, this combination of very little control and a lot of access is very likely to cause disaster.

Hybrid work models are here to stay. This has the consequence of drastically increasing the attack vectors that cybercriminals can use. Unfortunately, many companies are still slow to update their security protocols. In this aspect, our way of working and workplace have changed, and security measures must also change.

Human error and zero trust

Remote work security goes through mitigate human error. The most expert individuals and workers can make mistakes. In this regard, security solutions that do not take human error into account are doomed to fail. If we forget to use a VPN on public Wi-Fi, and then don’t log out, cybercriminals can take advantage of the situation.

The zero trust strategy is also going to be essential to improve security since it is aimed at controlling both the traffic that goes out and the one that enters the network. In this zero trust access model, we are not going to trust any device, user or identity. Thus, we are going to grant access based on strong authentication and continuous authorization. Also, features like supervised access and session monitoring will provide better control and verification.

Segmentation to improve security

One of the things businesses need to start with is identifying their most vulnerable access points and securing them. One way to accomplish this task will be by segmenting the company’s network, which can even be taken a step further with network micro-segmentation.

This can be very useful for example when you have to grant full VPN access to external providers. Thus, instead of working in this way, these users, who can also compromise the company’s security, will receive micro-segmented access to only the parts of the corporate network that are necessary for their work. As remote work becomes more widely used, this network segmentation and micro-segmentation tactic can help minimize the risk of an accidental security breach due to user error.

Why zero trust will be very important

The security of remote work is very important and with zero trust strategies we can improve it significantly. Thus, attacks like the one suffered by Colonial Pipeline could have been avoided using policies of this type. On the other hand, a more recent example such as the exploitation of the Log4j vulnerability could also have been prevented with zero trust since it denies unauthorized users access to critical applications.

In short, the implementation of zero trust access solutions will improve the security of remote work. In addition, the integration of AI in these new systems will help identify and close security gaps without the need for manual action.