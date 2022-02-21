This will be the “smart fence” on the border with Haiti

President Louis Abinader has materialized one of its accountability announcements of February 27, 2021: the beginning of the first phase of the gate “smart” perimeter on the border of the Dominican Republic with Haiti.

Yesterday, Sunday, the president made one of the longest routes of his administration: from Santo Domingo to Punta Cana, where a project of the Puntacana Group began; and from Punta Cana to Dajabón, where he started the work of the first 54 kilometers from the dividing wallwhose investment is RD$1,700 million, RD$300 million less than what was presented in the 2022 general budget.

It is a wall, which the Government classifies as “smart”, since it will have a surveillance system with movement sensors, lighting radars, a command center, video surveillance, a communication tower and unmanned aerial units.

In the next few days, Abinader indicated that a advanced biometric control system for registration of people. The software, designed by a German company, uses the ABIS system, which combines fingerprints with photographs, which allows a person to be identified with a minimum margin of error.

The objective, according to the head of state, is to put an end to smuggling, theft, organized crime, drug trafficking and irregular immigration, which has been a real headache for all Dominican governments.

The wall, which will be completed in nine months, will be made of reinforced concrete and a metal structure, and will have 19 control towers, 10 access gates for patrolling by the more than 10,000 soldiers posted on the limits.

“This first part will be erected in the populated and sensitive areas of the border line and construction begins simultaneously in six fronts located in the five provinces border areas”, stated the president in a ceremony attended by his main public servants.

In the second half of this year, the second stage will be tendered, which will cover 110 kilometers, and whose construction will begin as soon as the first stage is completed.

When the work is finished, the 164 kilometers of gate “intelligent” will be added to the 23 that were built in the government of former President Danilo Medina between Elías Piña and Jimaní, at South of that country. In total they will be 187 kilometers of wallwhich will cover 49% of the 380 kilometers measured by the Dominican-Haitian border.

According to the authorities, it will not be necessary to place walls in mountainous areas, but rather in vulnerable points.

In Haiti there is still a long way to go to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After the death of its president, Jovenel Moïse, and the terror caused by the armed gangs, Abinader has raised his voice for the international community to help manage a solution for that country.

Panama, Costa Rica and Argentina have shown interest in helping, but “but if the United States does not act, nobody will act” with the situation in Haiti, the president said during a meeting with intellectuals last December.