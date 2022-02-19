this will be the Tom Holland series with Amanda Seyfried

The Spider-Man actor and the Mank actress come together in a mega production for the streaming platform. Here we tell you all about The Crowded Room and the characters they will play.

He showed his talent with Peter Parker in spider-man and now he shines in the skin of Nathan Drake with Uncharted. This is the incredible work present that he is going through Tom Holland, who already has his sights set on the future and who points to more than promising new productions. One of them will keep you away from the big screen and will be 100% related to a streaming platform. Know the updated details about his next project!

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the 25-year-old made it clear that he can do much more than just action movies. he went with Cherrythe original drama of AppleTV+, who faced a new acting challenge and in turn opened a huge door to the world of subscription services. It is that it was from that tape that she began to work with the entertainment company that will now work as the producer of her next challenge.

It is a series titled The Crowded Roomwhere the popular actor will star alongside amanda seyfriedwhose latest role – in the film Mank by David Fincher – was recognized with an Oscar nomination. In this way, they promise to form an overcoming duo that will try to establish itself as the great premiere of next year if we are talking about series. The actress also announced that she will also lead The Dropoutthe next Hulu strip.

What will it consist of? While Tom Holland will serve as executive producer of the show, the direction will remain in the hands of Kornel Mundruczofilmmaker in charge of the success of Pieces of a Woman. The story will extend over 10 episodes that will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV + and that will form an anthology drama in which the lives of very different characters will be exposed but with something in common: they will overcome mental illness.

As part of this inspiring story, the Uncharted actor will play Danny Sullivan, while Amanda Seyfried will play Ray, a psychologist and single mother. At the moment, the details of the plot that was under the responsibility of Akiva Goldsmannwhich was based on personal facts and biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.