This will be Vivaland, a new simulation game in real time

Teaser of a new life simulation video game

The fans and fanatics of the games sims are becoming a trend vivaland, a game that adds the multiplayer option to all its simulation levels. The madness started a couple of days ago when the developer of the same name showed how three players built a building on the same piece of land and how all progress could be shared in real time.

For those who are dedicated to architecture in games like The Sims 4, this alternative proposes campaigns of up to eight players to plan the construction of architectural titans with all the tools to furnish and model buildings to any taste.

The graphic definition aims at hyper-realistic textures, but without losing sight of the caricature of expressions and reactions of the characters. But vivaland does not seem to end there: the proposal seeks to inhabit its cities with virtual families whose members will have dreams, goals, personality and life projects.

“Turn your hobbies into fruitful careers as a writer, artist, or gardener. Explore a wide range of unique relationships, bond over hobbies by having a friend or mentor, find true love, or make a friend-enemy. Create your family to raise generations, party, socialize, develop your skills and much more. You will have a lot of freedom to simulate the story of your dreams ”, they anticipate on Steam.

Real-time construction in Vivaland

Although the proposal is not new, it does fill a key space that many simulation games have not yet managed to achieve: a massive multiplayer experience. Beyond video games like Stardew Valley, which are closer to the resource management genre due to their closed narrative, the idea of ​​enabling a common universe where a group of users can freely develop experiences seems promising.

There are not too many details of the project yet, in addition to the fact that the indie developer Vivaland aims to launch it in 2023 and seek support through Patreon, the digital crowdfunding platform.

