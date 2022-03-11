This will protect you from ransomware and save your data if you get infected

For this reason, services such as Ransomware Protection as a Service (RPaaS) to offer comprehensive coverage both before and after a ransomware attack. This service will combine both the preventive side to prevent us from being infected with ransomware, and the post-infection side, to restore all data as soon as possible. In this way, we have detection solutions to bridge the two areas. You may be interested in knowing when you should choose cloud or local backups.

If we want to be prepared to deal with ransomware attacks, both security and disaster recovery are essential. The problem is that these solutions require highly skilled technology, processes and experienced technical specialists. In that aspect, companies can prepare complete solutions but generally they will not have these technical specialists because they are very few and expensive to hire.

Data recovery plan is not enough

Some argue that having a data recovery plan automatically means that data is protected against a cyber attack. Others, however, state that a business needs a separate cyberattack recovery plan. The problem is that a ransomware attack throws traditional security approaches out the window.

For example, our disaster recovery plan will be of little use if our backups take weeks or longer to restore. Therefore we need ransomware protection as a service to act globally on all fronts.

RPaaS is looking for those who have experience in data recovery and those who know about computer security to collaborate in the fight against ransomware. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) promotes a solid security posture based on identify, protect, detect, respond and recover. Although some may find this approach too serious and complex, these features just mentioned are important.

Ransomware Protection as a Service

Ransomware Protection as a Service (RPaaS), to prevent NIST-promoted parties from colliding with each other, is going to be divided into three subcategories to address an enterprise’s prevention, detection, and recovery.

SOCaaS

Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) is a Security Operations Center (SOC) team. Its role is to monitor and warn of threat activity to stop attacks before they happen. This team of experts focuses on quickly identifying and containing harmful activity using firewalls, zero-trust security, endpoint, EDR, and more.

The first phase to avoid ransomware is to monitor all network traffic and stop the attack before it happens, and prevention is essential today.

RRaaS

Ransomware Response as a Service (RRaaS) is related to restoration measures. These include failover, forensics, data cleansing, immutable backups, and other necessities. In that regard, immutable backups are ideal for a managed replication and recovery model for fast uptime. It is also an alternate target for failover, in case the primary data center becomes infected and unusable.

This feature will save us when we have been infected by ransomware, therefore, it forms an essential part of ransomware protection as a service.

vCISO

A vCISO is dedicated to an organization in RPaaS and will be available at any time. Their role is to help strategize and prepare for the execution of recovery, quality control aspects, and forensic investigation.

Conclusions

Ransomware attacks are not going to go away in the short or medium term. Both individuals and companies must be prepared for them. The consequences such as inactivity, economic damage and loss of prestige can be very damaging. Recently there have been new ransomware attacks on very popular brands of NAS servers that are geared towards a home market as well as a professional market.

Lastly, for that reason we should look to RPaaS for ransomware protection as a service. Thanks to it, it provides us with a complete solution so that companies can go about their business with peace of mind.