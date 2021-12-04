To keep cholesterol at bay and keep the heart and arteries healthy, it is very important to adopt some prevention strategies.

This certainly includes nutrition which plays a fundamental role for our cardiovascular system.

In other articles we have already seen that there are really nutritious foods, such as this very lean meat low in cholesterol.

Today, however, we will talk about a very common winter vegetable on our tables but whose beneficial properties are often not well known.

This winter side dish could help us control cholesterol, keep arteries clean, and protect the brain as well

Among the vegetable side dishes typical of the winter season, perfect to accompany meat and fish main courses, we find spinach.

As reported by a study on the subject, spinach is composed of 91% water and contains very few calories (just 25 per 100 grams). In addition, they are an excellent source of minerals, vitamins and so-called “good” fats.

As for the mineral salts, in spinach we can find:

potassium, which protects cardiovascular health;

zinc, which would stimulate growth and development;

iron and copper, which would favor the production of red blood cells.

In addition to these elements, there would also be magnesium which, together with carotenoids and vitamins A and C, would exert an antioxidant action.

Vitamins A would also protect the skin, sight and mucous membranes; while vitamin C helps to boost the immune system.

Among the vitamins we also find that K and those of group B. Vitamin K is important as it helps protect the skeleton (together with calcium) and the brain. The B vitamins, on the other hand, would promote a good metabolism.

Finally, spinach is also a mine of omega 3 fats and fiber. The former would be fundamental for the health of the heart and arteries; while the latter would favor intestinal regularity by controlling the absorption of sugars and cholesterol.

Contraindications

So, we saw that this winter side dish could help us control cholesterol, keep arteries clean, and protect the brain as well.

However, spinach also has drawbacks. In fact, they also contain oxalic acid, a molecule that promotes the production of stones. In addition, they may also contain goitrogens, which are potentially dangerous for the thyroid gland.

As for the interaction with drugs, it seems that they can interfere with anticoagulants, just as it could happen with raisins contained in panettone.

In any case, it is important to seek the advice of a doctor, to evaluate the interaction even with some diuretics.

A spatial side dish and other recipes

Spinach, in addition to being perfect to plant even in December, is extremely versatile in the kitchen and easy to clean and cook. For example, they can be boiled in a pot or pan and enjoyed as a side dish, adding a drizzle of oil and a pinch of salt. Furthermore, we can cook them in rice together with speck; or make them the filling of delicious ravioli, or cannelloni, or savory pies. The spinach pesto is also very good, with which we can season pasta or fill the roast or meatloaf. In short, it will be enough to give vent to the imagination to enhance this excellent good and healthy vegetable.