This would be Barcelona’s lineup to face Macará

The ‘Idol’ plays the lead in his visit to Ambato.

This Sunday, April 24, 2022, Barcelona will visit Macará at the Bellavista in Ambato. The ‘Idol’ will play for the leadership of the first stage against an always difficult rival. The yellow team will play knowing the results of their immediate supporters.

After the two consecutive defeats in the LigaPro (vs Liga de Quito and vs Gualaceo) the yellow team has the obligation to add in Ambato, so that their followers do not continue to cut their points. Jorge Célico would use an 11 looking for victory from the first minute

Burray; Velasco; Rodriguez; Bland; Quinonez; Mill; Pinatas; Yanez; Valencia/Pearl; Castle and Mastriani

without 10

The ‘Ídolo’ would play this match against Macará without a natural 10, since Damián Díaz is injured, while the news of Gabriel Cortez is public knowledge. Jorge Célico could improvise the ‘Culebra’ Castillo in that place.

Barcelona will play in Ambato knowing how their immediate rivals like Liga de Quito and Emelec fared. The ‘Idol’ also needs a victory to arrive with good feelings for the match against Metropolitanos for the Ecuador Cup.