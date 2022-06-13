This would be Piqué’s parties and strategies to deceive Shakira

Shakira and Piqué are going through a tough time as a couple

Some days ago Shakira and Gerard Pique announced through a press release their separation after twelve years of relationship. The confirmation of the breakup came after rumors of infidelity on the part of the footballer.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”: with these words the famous ratified the end of their relationship.

Although neither of them came out to explain what happened, the rumors of infidelity continue to increase with the passing of days. First it was Suzy Cortez, better known as Miss BumBum, who spoke about the alleged messages that Piqué sent her.

In the last hours, the Spanish press spoke of what would be Piqué’s lover. It would be a 22-year-old girl who works at the La Traviesa bar in Barcelona, ​​one of the Catalan’s favorites.

Now the magazine socialite He published this Sunday what Gerard Piqué’s nightlife is like. The soccer player had a whole strategy to go out at night and meet other women without being captured by the press or by the Colombian singer. Piqué arrived at his favorite nightclubs by taxi so as not to be recognized and left the same way. He entered through a side door that opened onto a lonely alley.

Shakira and Piqué in their early relationship

Once inside the place, he reached a private room. According to the information of this medium, there he was with his conquests. Especially with this last one who worked in one of those places and about which he spoke so much. The private room consists of a red curtain and then some stairs that lead to a second floor. The influencer Luciana Guschmer joined the revelations and told how the parties of Barcelona players with women are.

“There were many players who misbehaved, who were there with models and who were married” admitted Luciana, who assured that Piqué was at those celebrations. At these parties the use of cell phones was not allowed to prevent information about what was happening from getting out.

Among the information that came to light in the magazine socialitewhat caught the most attention is that the magazine claims to know the name of Pique’s new love, the young woman who would have caused his separation from Shakira. According to the media, the woman’s initials would be CC and she would have gone several times to the Camp Nou stadium to see Piqué play.

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation.

Pique’s new life

Much is being talked about now in Spain about the situation of the footballer and the singer. Jordi Martín, a Catalan reporter, has spent years specializing in the lives of Barcelona players and knows Piqué’s situation closely. Martín assures that the soccer player is completely dedicated to his nightlife.

”About Pique’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following Gerard for 12 years and Piqué is well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he throws… but they emphasize to me that lately he is totally out of date, spending a lot of time partying with his partner Riqui Puig. He is brewing indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning, ”explained Martín. According to what was said, the player would be spending more than two thousand euros every night.

