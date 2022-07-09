This would be Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend

The Only Murders in the Building actress had a date with another well-known actor. This was the meeting that sparked all kinds of fan theories!

Big celebrities face romance rumors often. Selena Gomez is not the exception: for months, there has been speculation about the possibility of a relationship between the actress who shone at Disney and Chris Evans, the interpreter of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The truth is that, in case that relationship has existed, in truth already had an end point. It is that this week, images were published that demonstrate a incipient love affair.

In 2015, the singer remarked that she found Evans quite attractive. But it wasn’t until six years later that he started following her on Instagram, firing off all sorts of theories about a new partner. However, images were never published to prove this courtship. With the scandalous breakup of Shakira and Gerard Pique, Chris was left involved as a possible third party in contention. Although that did not happen either, at least it diverted the focus of attention from his bond with Selena.

While no photos of Gomez and Evans as a couple were released, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress was spotted with a possible love interest. Is about nat wolffthe actor who led the band The Naked Brothers Band and who excelled in teenage productions like Paper cities Y Under the same star. The duo was captured on July 4 leaving the Sunset Tower hotel, in Californiaafter a date.

Is a couple born? None of the protagonists have confirmed details about it. However, it is worth remembering that they have known each other for a long time: in 2014, they shared the shooting of the film drinking badlyavailable in Prime Video. Although it could only be a reunion of old friends, it should not be ruled out that the star of Only Murders in the Building -which is currently broadcast on Star+– is looking for a new love.

In May of this year, he presented one of the programs of Saturday night Live and maintained with humor: “One of the reasons I’m really excited to be on SNL is because I’m single And I heard it’s a great place to find romance. What I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to show the universe that I am manifesting love. I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmatebut at this point, I’ll take anyone”.