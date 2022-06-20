This would be Selena Quintanilla’s favorite car today

Selena Quintanilla, the unforgettable singer recognized as the Queen of Tex-Mex, left an indelible legacy in the world of music and in the hearts of all her fans, but there were also well-known anecdotes about her taste for cars with a particular brand. that today many say he would be driving. Keep reading…

June 19, 2022 2:50 p.m.

Selena Quintanillathe beautiful and talented “Queen of Tex-Mex”, fell in love at each concert interpreting songs that became the favorites of her audience, such as “Forbidden love”, “If once”, “Like the flower”, “Carcacha”, the latter being one of the busiest and although the lyrics were from a not very functional car, in reality the beautiful singer had her luxury transport.

27 years have passed since his unfortunate death, and his fans still remember several special anecdotes of the famous star who was also a businesswoman, fashion designer and an extraordinary fan of easy-to-maneuver vehicles on the road, as was his unforgettable Porsche 911 Tartaone of the best sports cars of its kind in red with a convertible characteristic in a 6-cylinder engine with more power from 130 to 330 CV.

Taking the reference of your pedilect carfor many fans another ship under the same style would probably be the most suitable where the star would shine today, as is the Porsche 911 Tarta 2021which has not lost the classic essence that characterizes it, as well as the comfort it offers its occupants while traveling on the road.

This model has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder biturbo boxer engine, generates 450 hp at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 Nm between 2,300 and 5,000 reaching more than 300 km/h, mixing performance with distinguished body design that is not away from the excellent taste that the singer had.

Without a doubt, the classic style was always her favorite where Selena Quintanilla enjoyed pure adrenaline traveling kilometers, memories that were forever etched in the memory of her fans.

Selena Quintanilla’s Porsche 911 Targa

+ Look at the updated model of Porsche 911 Targa 2021 in exterior and interior:

Porsche 911 Tarta 2021

Porsche 911 Tarta 2021

+ Watch Selena Quintanilla driving her Porsche: