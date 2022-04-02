This would be Selena Quintanilla’s favorite car today

Selena Quintanilla, the unforgettable singer recognized as the Queen of Tex-Mex, left an indelible legacy in the world of music and in the hearts of all her fans, but there were also well-known anecdotes about her taste for cars with a particular brand. that today many say he would be driving. Keep reading…

March 31, 2022 8:32 p.m.

Selena Quintanillathe beautiful and talented “Queen of Tex-Mex”fell in love at each concert interpreting songs that became the favorites of his audience, such as “Forbidden love”, “Yes, once”, “As the flower”, “Carcacha”the latter being one of the busiest and although the lyrics were from a not very functional car, in reality the beautiful singer had her luxury transport.

Facing the month of his unfortunate death in March 27 years ago, his fans remember several special anecdotes of the famous star who was also a businesswoman and fashion designer.

A very particular detail was when she bought a car that, according to her husband, Chris Perezin the book “To Selena, With Love” describes the following:

“Selena immediately said: Honey, you have to buy this… the car was a 1987 model, semi-convertible. The removable Targa roof was the main reason I bought it, that and the fact that I immediately knew how much Selena loved that car,” the letter reads.

Selena Quintanilla posing

Obviously, it was the incredible Porsche 911 Tartaconsidered one of the best sports cars of its kind and that he also selected it in red, since it was always his favorite color, with a convertible characteristic with a 6-cylinder engine with more power from 130 to 330 CV.

Regarding what car the spectacular star would drive, for many of his fans it would be a ship of this style where would probably shine Porsche 911 Tarta 2021which has not lost the classic essence that characterizes it, as well as being comfortable and sporty.

This model offers a 3.0-liter six-cylinder biturbo boxer engine that generates 450 hp at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 Nm between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. reaching more than 300km/h.

Without a doubt, the classic style was always her favorite where the singer enjoyed pure adrenaline behind the wheel, Memories that were etched forever in the memory of their fans.

+ Look at the updated model of Porsche 911 Targa 2021 in exterior and interior:

+ Enjoy seeing the operation of a Porsche 911 Targa: