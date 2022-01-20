Let’s face it, hardly anyone likes getting old. Not only for an aesthetic question linked to the physical changes that necessarily occur over time. The worry is very often more linked to the fear of the disease and therefore of physical and cognitive decline.

Especially in the latter case, perhaps the most feared pathology is a type of dementia unfortunately very widespread, which is Alzheimer’s disease. A disease capable of stealing memories and memories to the point that, in the most advanced stages, it is difficult to recognize loved ones.

Also for this reason this pathology is a plague not only for those who suffer from it but also for those who are close to an Alzheimer’s patient. A decidedly painful and thankless task that becomes more and more burdensome as the disease progresses. Diagnosis is just the beginning, but something in this sense seems to be moving.

A disease that cancels mind and body

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease that affects the cognitive functions associated with memory, language and reasoning.

This also translates into a slow and inexorable withdrawal from social life, with the increasing need for assistance and care.

Those over 65 are particularly affected, although there are rare cases with onset of the disease already after 50.

There would not seem to be a particular link with heredity and family history, which characterize 1% of patients. What would seem to make the difference is sex, and in particular, between men and women, one of the genders would seem more exposed.

The diagnosis, far from simple and immediate, is based on some diagnostic tests and in particular magnetic resonance and CAT-PET.

However, good news comes from science, a new method of very early diagnosis seems to be ready.

This would be the 2-minute test to diagnose Alzheimer’s early even without symptoms

The news comes from the University of Bath in Great Britain and is revolutionary.

Yes, because according to research, Alzheimer’s begins its course 10/20 years earlier than the onset of symptoms. This means a very large margin in which action could be taken, and this is what science is working on.

It is always in this sense that the Fastball EEG (electroencephalogram) would work.

This would be the test of only 2 minutes to diagnose Alzheimer’s early even without symptoms, during which the patient is repeatedly shown some images.

The observation is based on particular brain waves that would form every time the subject sees the same image again. A cognitive difficulty in the sphere of memories could thus be identified well in advance. The goal is to make it an easily accessible (inexpensive) screening test soon. An extraordinary news that once again confirms the importance of research.