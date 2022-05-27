This would be the characters of ‘Game of Thrones’ if they were faithful to the books of George RR Martin

ANDthe phenomenon of ‘Game of Thrones’ arras during the eight years of broadcast and millions of fans throughout the world enjoyed the battles between the families created by the writer George R.R. Martin. Three years after his controversial end, nobody will imagine other actors and actresses for the characters and changing the appearance of them will be a shock to the followers. However, what would the characters be like if they were faithful to the books?

Through the artificial intelligence technology of the web ArtBreedervietnamese artist Msbananaannaas it is known on social networks, has recreated what some of the protagonists of ‘Game of Thrones’ would look like if they were adjusted to the description offered by George RR Martin in his unforgettable novels.

Daenerys Targaryen

In the books, the character played by Emilia Clarke was still a minor and the artist has offered an image of the Khaleesi something different from the appearance of the British actress in the series. “About 13 years old, violet eyes, pale skin, long golden silver hair, beautiful,” Msbananaanna wrote.

Cersei Lannister

No one would imagine another person for one of the most hated and loved characters in equal parts. Lena Headey played Cersei during the eight seasons of fiction, although in the books his description was slightly different, especially in terms of age And this is how Msbananaanna describes her: “About 31 years old, golden hair, emerald green eyes, fair skin, very beautiful, slender”.

Jaime Lannister

As with Lena Headey’s character, Nicolaj Coster-Waldau neither would it fall within the faithful description of George RR Martin, since we are before a man more mature than Jaime Lannister. This is how Msbananaanna mentions him to justify the appearance that artificial intelligence gives him: “About 31 years old, green eyes, curly hair the color of beaten gold, handsome, tall.”

sansa stark

One of the most faithful characters in relation to the appearance that describes the author of the books and that of the actress who played him on screen. Thus, the fans would not imagine another person who was not Sophie Turner like the unforgettable Sansa. “11-14 years old (14 in the picture), deep blue eyes, soft brown hair, high cheekbones, ‘traditional beauty,’ writes the artist.

Brienne of Tarth

As with the Lannister brothers, age is the main stumbling block. Gwendoline Christie made her debut in ‘Game of Thrones’ at the age of 33nearly twice as described in the books: “About 17, tall, huge, broad face and coarse features, full, puffy lips, freckles, tomboyish/attractive, big beautiful blue eyes, straw-colored hair.”

Jorah Mormont

Beyond age, unlike the rest, Ian Glen and his character in ‘Game of Thrones’ have few other things in common. No trace of the baldness, the tan and the tan with which Jorah Mormont is described. “Middle-aged, bald but with a black beard, not particularly handsome, tan/dark-skinned, short,” explains Msbananaanna.

Tyrion Lannister

He is, perhaps, one of the characters that least fit both physically and in age to the actor who played him. Peter Dinklage was over 40 years old when he stepped into the skin of Tyrion Lannisteralmost 20 years younger. In addition, Dinklage is not that it would fit what George RR Martin described, although few fans would applaud a change of actor after what was seen in the series. “About 24 years old, mismatched green/black eyes, fine hair so blonde it’s almost white, large prominent forehead, oversized head,” says Msbananaanna.