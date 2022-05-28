This would be the characters of Harry Potter according to the reliable descriptions of the books

Although the famous magic saga that has conquered millions of people around the world came to the big screen 20 years ago, the truth is that the first book was published much earlier, specifically almost 25 years ago. In this way, during this period of time between the first book and the movie, fans of the saga were able to get an idea of ​​what the characters were physically like, based on the descriptions that appear in the books.

When five years later the fans of the universe created by JK Rowling were finally able to see in flesh and blood the characters that they had imagined in her mind for all this time, they were in for a big surprise: some were just as they expected, while others were never they would have imagined them that way.

For this reason, an Australian artist known on social networks for her account @msbananaanna has used artificial intelligence to bring to life the protagonists of the saga written by JK Rowling, albeit completely following the reliable descriptions that appear in the books.

“Originally I wanted to create a simpler and more accurate version of Hermione, as related in the book,” explains the author to BuzzFeedwhile adding that “I always thought Emma Watson was too pretty, as Hermione was never described as attractive, and she was missing her trademark protruding teeth and bushy hair.”

The result is even terrifying in some cases where the actors playing the characters seem straight out of the book, as with Severus Snape, Luna Lovegood, Draco Malfoy or Lord Voldemort.

Others, on the other hand, bear little resemblance to the actor who plays them, as is the case of Sirius Black, who is also the author’s favourite: “I thought I had gotten it out of my head. Artificial intelligence can sometimes be quite limiting in what you can do and it can be a bit tricky, so not all the characters came out the way I wanted, but I thought Sirius came out the way I envisioned him: dark and regally handsome,” she confesses to boredpanda.

The recreation of the characters that the author has done has not taken long to go viral, accumulating thousands of ‘likes’ and all kinds of reactions from users, most of them surprised to see characters like Neville Longbottom, blond with blue eyes or Petunia Dursley (Harry Potter’s aunt) also blonde, very different from what we were used to.

