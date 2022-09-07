This would be the characters of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ if the movies had been 100% faithful to Tolkien’s books

Cinema and series have the ability to capture in images what we have experienced between letters. Perhaps at times what we imagined we were reading is not so much like what we see, especially if we are 100% faithful to the descriptions in the books.

With Twilightfor example, the cast closely resembled that described in the Stephenie Meyer saga as you can see here . Robert Pattinson (which in case you didn’t know is the most handsome man in the world according to science ) and Kristen Stewart were very similar to what we read. The same did not happen with Harry Potter, where there are many more differences from JK Rowling’s books .

Today it is the turn of the characters of The Lord of the rings which were brought to the screen by Peter Jackson and are once again in the news after the long-awaited premiere of the rings of power the Amazon Prime Video series.

And it is that technology has the ability to recreate thanks to artificial intelligence what would the characters be like The Lord of the rings having fully followed the descriptions that JRR Tolkien wrote about the characters.

It was all the fault of Jym Clyde Monge from Medium, who as we explained in Sensacine has used the data from the original descriptions and an Artificial Intelligence to recreate what Frodo, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas and Sam would look like in real life.

The undisputed protagonist of this story was played by Elijah Wood , which has little or nothing to do with what is described in the books. In the saga he was about 50 years old, young for a hobbit, but older than Wood was at the time. We complain? Not at all, the actor did amazingly well and he will always be our Frodo.

Frodo’s invaluable companion in the books and movies was played by Sean Astin and like Elijah Wood, the final look was much more youthful than Tolkien’s portrayal.

The great wizard Gandalf, on the other hand, is much closer to the description in the books. In fiction, the character was played by the always wonderful Ian McKellen, who, with his silver beard and hair, is very similar to what Tolkien imagined.

Viggo Mortensen brought to life our favorite character from The Lord of the ringsand although its appearance is slightly different from that described, we would not change it for the world.

The last and most different of the characters is the one played by Orlando Bloom. If we had followed the descriptions 100%, we would find ourselves with an unattractive character, the truth, contrary to what it always seemed in the books that described the elves as the most beautiful race in Middle-earth. We are certainly left with Bloom as Katy Perry.

