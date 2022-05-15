Difficulty urinating could be caused by obstructive factors.

The pain, the intermittency of the jet, the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying could be alarm bells such as to hypothesize a benign prostatic hypertrophy. It will of course be the urologist specialist to diagnose any pathology.

Until a few years ago, the enlargement of the prostate gland was addressed with traditional interventions if the obstruction deriving from the prostate was such as to prevent the normal outflow of urine.

For some years, surgery has been developing an endoscopic system thanks to which access would take place via the trans-ureteral route. But there are also other techniques that would allow for a faster recovery.

This would be the cure for pain when peeing and having frequent urge suitable for those over 50

Since the 1990s, the endoscopic technique has been refined through the use of lasers. In fact, there is a treatment called HOLEP. Urologists use a very powerful Holmium laser which would have poor tissue penetration. This tool would allow to cut the tissues with precision and in a little traumatic way causing a negligible bleeding. HOLEP would also facilitate post-operative recovery because it would allow the catheter to be removed after about a couple of days, thus halving hospitalization times compared to traditional surgery.

Furthermore, it would be possible to remove bulky adenomas for which an open surgery would normally be used.

There would also be another minimally invasive technique to be performed in day hospital or on an outpatient basis, let’s see what it is.

When it might be worthwhile to choose Rezum or HOLEP

A technique that is performed without anesthesia or with mild sedation could also be used. It’s called Rezum and it uses water vapor to shrink the prostate.

This system would use radio frequencies to generate thermal energy in the form of water vapor. The vapor would be injected into the prostate cells and, cooling down, would cause necrosis. Cell death would reduce the volume of this obstructive mass. It would therefore be a question of a prostate ablation that would seem effective in the treatment of patients with urinary retention. The advantages would be to be found in the short duration of the intervention which would be around 20 minutes and the execution in day hospital without administering anesthesia.

The full effects would seem to be assessable after about 3 months from the operation, at which time it would also be possible to suspend the drugs that the specialist will take care to prescribe. Already after a few weeks, both the improvement in the ability to urinate and the reduction of nocturnal stimuli would seem worthy of note.

This would be the cure for pain when peeing. Therefore, today there are many less and less invasive solutions. Thanks to the advice of your doctor it will be easy to take the most suitable path for improve the quality of one’s life.

Recommended reading

Insomnia, nervousness and increased body fat could signal the deficiency of this hormone which decreases after the age of 45