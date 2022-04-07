This would be the lineup of the New York Yankees in the MLB 2022

The New York Yankees team, after presenting various changes to its roster, specifically talking about the entry and exit of players, we could predict what its lineup would look like for this 2022 season.

After a long wait and with the desire of millions of fans for the word of “Play Ball” to be given in this 2022 season, the Yankees present this possible lineup to see if they can break their losing streak and be able to transcend in the postseason of the Major Leagues.

New York Yankees 2022 Lineup

Josh Donaldson, D, 3B Anthony Rizzo, Z, 1B Aaron Judge, D, RF Giancarlo Stanton, D, DH Joey Gallo, Z, LF DJ LeMahieu, D, 2B Aaron Hicks, A, CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, D, SS Kyle Higashioka, D, C

The usual concern around the health of Stanton and Judge is ever present, but with Donaldson on board and a full season for Gallo, the Bronx look well-positioned to bounce back from a mid-table slugging finish and return to the front ranks. as far as power is concerned.

Intermediate will probably alternate between Gleyber Torres and LeMahieu, either of the two players who are placed in that position will do an outstanding job worthy of a “Bronx Mules” player.

This alternative presented here is not far from what manager Aaron Boone can capture on the pitch for the 2022 Major League campaign.

