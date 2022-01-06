Those suffering from hemorrhoid problems these days may have been severely tested by the big Christmas binges.

In fact, this disorder suffers a lot from an incorrect diet or rather, particularly greasy and heavy.

Many think that the term hemorrhoids refers only to the pathology, and this is why we often hear incorrectly that we suffer from hemorrhoids.

In fact, it would be more correct to say that you suffer from haemorrhoidal disease.

What few people know is that these are normally part of the anatomy of the rectum and anus.

It is basically a sort of cushions formed by vascular tissue that contribute to the evacuation and containment of faeces.

However, it can happen that under certain conditions they become inflamed and swollen to the point that the pain, burning and itching become really unbearable.

The different stages and the causes

The inflammation of the hemorrhoids causes them to slide from their natural location, also causing prolapse and bleeding.

This can happen as a result of the formation of clots and blood clots which can make the situation worse.

Depending on the severity of the inflammation, there are 4 different stages of the disease.

These are divided into non-prolapsing internal hemorrhoids and prolapsing hemorrhoids but spontaneously reducible in less severe cases.

If the situation is more dramatic we could face prolapsing hemorrhoids that require manual reduction and constantly prolapsed hemorrhoids.

The factors that favor its onset can be different and additional with respect to a certain family predisposition.

At the base of the disorder we can also have quite serious constipation problems, a sedentary lifestyle, conditions such as pregnancy and overexertion.

How can we remedy or at least find relief?

This would be the perfect natural remedy for finding relief against inflamed hemorrhoids

There are many who, before resorting to more invasive solutions, try to follow the path of the natural remedy.

We have seen some that are great for calming irritable bowel symptoms.

Instead this would be the best natural remedy for finding relief against inflamed hemorrhoids.

We are talking about escin.

It is a compound that is extracted from the trunk, seeds and leaves of the horse chestnut plant, characterized by the presence of saponins.

This substance has a valuable anti-edema action, which is why it is widely used against varicose veins, hematomas and precisely inflamed hemorrhoids.

It can be found in the form of supplements or in many special preparations intended to soothe the ailment.

Let’s get more information from our doctor who will be able to advise us on the best way to intervene and possibly the possibility of using this remedy.