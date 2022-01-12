Years go by and we all age. Similarly in terms of personal data, but some more and some less in physical and mental terms. 50-year-olds who appear to be 10 years younger. And, vice versa, peers who show 10/15 years more. This obviously depends on the lifestyle we follow, diet and regular sport. But also from knowing how to keep stress at bay. And within a balanced diet, beware that the lack of some vitamins could be felt. This would be the queen vitamin in preventing brain aging and without it the brain could slow down prematurely. This precious study that we enclose also reminds us of it.

The importance of nutrients

Sudden memory lapses are not only the fault of age but also of the lack of these very useful allies of the brain. As we had covered in this article. And, even vitamin B6, the protagonist today, would be essential for maintaining brain health. A vitamin, which, as experts point out, cannot accumulate in the body. We are therefore unable to stock it up, but we have to constantly enter it. This vitamin would have 2 substantial tasks recognized by science:

build defenses against premature aging, also caused by the famous free radicals;

stimulate the functions of the brain, keeping it elastic and responsive.

This would be the queen vitamin in preventing brain aging and without it the brain could slow down prematurely

Obviously, if our doctor prescribes it, vitamin B6 can be found in convenient supplements at the pharmacy. But let’s not forget its intake also through simple foods. These are particularly rich in them:

legumes;

chicken and turkey meat;

spinach,

tuna and salmon;

egg,

vegetables;

milk;

low-fat cheeses;

oats and cereals;

wholemeal flours.

As we can see, we often manage to take the minimum daily amount of this important vitamin even at the table. Amount that is approximately 1 mg per day for women and 1.5 for adult men.

Pay attention to cooking

As is often the case with many foods, cooking is crucial in not wasting nutrients. When our grandmothers reused, for example, the cooking water from legumes, it is because they knew that the vitamin is dispersed in the liquid. This is why the water from legumes became precious for healthy soups. The ideal cooking to try to keep the amount of vitamin B6 in food intact would therefore be steam cooking.

