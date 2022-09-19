This would be the reality show of the daughters of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez

The two eldest daughters of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old were always very close. Liliana and Lilibeth are a few years apart and also both belong to the artistic world since they are singers and actresses like their mother Lila Morillo.

On social networks, Liliana and Lilibeth They appear together and share many activities in their daily lives, but a few days ago the eldest of the heiresses surprised the fans of the Morillo clan by publishing unpublished material on her Instagram account where she accumulates more than 500 thousand followers.

It is a reality show project that the Rodríguez Morillo sisters did a few years ago and that they are now thinking of resuming. In the images published by Liliana Rodriguez Morillo She can be seen with Lilibeth in a gym, sharing meals, studying song lyrics for their shows, and swimming in the pool.

My #tbt today dedicated to an idea we had a few years ago haha ​​before the #manga with Dr. Ronald Moore @mooresurg #mangagastrica #bariatricsleeve #bariatrica @soylilibethmorillo and me! what do you think do you like the idea? recorded edited and musicalized by @soylilibethmorillo with registered logo! are you recording me? are you recording me?” he wrote Liliana Rodriguez Morillo.

The Rodríguez sisters in their beginnings. Source: instagram @soylilibethmorillo

To which her sister Lilibeth responded immediately: “Too bad it can’t be done yet” and left the door open for some producer or television network to call the media daughters of the Puma Rodriguez to make the reality show of the Morillo. The fans are already excited.