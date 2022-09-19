Entertainment

This would be the reality show of the daughters of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

The two eldest daughters of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old were always very close. Liliana and Lilibeth are a few years apart and also both belong to the artistic world since they are singers and actresses like their mother Lila Morillo.

On social networks, Liliana and Lilibeth They appear together and share many activities in their daily lives, but a few days ago the eldest of the heiresses surprised the fans of the Morillo clan by publishing unpublished material on her Instagram account where she accumulates more than 500 thousand followers.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

the best and worst of movie premieres

3 mins ago

Justin and Hailey Bieber upset: an intruder broke into their house

4 mins ago

Bon Jovi, Anne Hathaway… celebrities stroll through the Alcaraz final

14 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar, the hidden message of his celebration

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button