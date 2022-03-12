This would be the release date of GTA VI

A new report has advanced us what could be GTA VI release date. Last month, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is real, but hasn’t given it an official name yet, although it is expected. Not only do we have no official name for the game, but we also have no word on when it might be released, which is why the rumors exist.

Although we know nothing about the game other than that it exists, some have interpreted this to mean that it is still a long way offwhich may be true, but according to a new report, it could be revealed this year, and if this happens, the release date of GTA VI would be 2024.

GTA VI would have been in development since 2014

GTA VI release date

The speculation of GTA VI release date comes from Chris Klippel, from Rockstar Mag, who recently took to Twitter to convey that Rockstar Games has reached “an important step in the development of GTA 6”. To that end, Klippel says things should start to pick up speed internally and a proper announcement and reveal could come later this year. Furthermore, Klippel speculates that the game could be released in 2024.

A well-known analyst shares new information about GTA VI

The supposed release date of GTA VI would be based on the release schedule for previous Rockstar Games titles. Two years separated the reveal and release of its two most recent games, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. So if this pattern holds, and if GTA 6 is revealed this year, the game would be out in 2024. Obviously this It is nothing more than mere speculation.