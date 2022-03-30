This would be the release date of Project Belfry, the new Xbox exclusive

At the end of last year, several reliable and well-known journalists and insiders leaked the existence of several projects that will be completely exclusive to Xbox and that have not yet been announced. The list is very interesting, since they are very different games from each other: Project Shaolin, Project Dragon, Project Pentiment and Project Belfry. This last title is the protagonist of today, since thanks to a well-known insider, now it would have been Project Belfry release date revealed.

A few months ago it was said that Project Belfry and Pentiment would arrive exclusively on Xbox throughout 2022but the well-known Klobrille (via Idle Sloth) has come on the scene to reveal what would be the release date of Project Belfry. Although, this new unannounced Xbox exclusive and supposedly developed by the creators of The Banner Saga, would arrive in the first half of 2023. This would make sense, as we haven’t officially heard anything yet, though we hope to be able to do so at the rumored Xbox event in April or at E3 2022.

Project Shaolin and Project Belfry are leaked, two new unannounced Xbox games

Without a doubt, the next Xbox events can be crazy, since there are a large number of announced and unannounced projects that are to come throughout this year and the next, from which great news is expected. As you know, from SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news about these unannounced Xbox games.

Project Belfry release date

