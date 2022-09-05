This would be the release date of the Secret Invasion trailer

Secret Invasion is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated series from Marvel Studios. And also of which less details are known. So far beyond announcements of its cast, we have been able to know little about details of its plot. However, everything indicates that we could soon have a first look at the series since there would already be a date for the release of the first Secret Invasion trailer.

According to insider Daniel RPK, the first trailer for Secret Invasion would premiere during D23. That is, next September 10. At the moment it is not entirely clear if said trailer can be seen by the entire public, or on the contrary, only those attending the event. However, it is most likely that it ends up leaking sooner or later and we thus know more details about the series.

For those who are not quite put with Secret Invasion, the comic on which the series is based is about how a group of evil Skrulls infiltrate Earth. This group of Skrulls have been among us for years, taking the place of powerful people and even superheroes. Thus begins a total paranoia of not knowing who can be trusted and who cannot.

The series promises to turn the story around, being more of a spy thriller with Nick Fury as the main character. However, we can also see old acquaintances such as the Skrull Talos, War Machine or the CIA agent, Everett Ross. All of them along with the addition of many other agents from agencies around the world, various factions of Skrulls and actor Kinsgley Ben-Adir as the villain.

Secret Invasion Coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023, the series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Carmen Ejogo, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald.

