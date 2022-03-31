This would be the team with which Mexico would face El Salvador in the Azteca

The coach of Mexico, the Argentine Gerardo Martino does not consider making many changes in the base team to face El Salvador tonight at the Azteca stadium, despite having the direct ticket to Qatar almost certainly.

In the conference prior to the match, “Tata” made it clear that there will be no change in the goal: Guillermo Ochoa will start.

The defense will also be the same with which he faced the United States and Honduras: Jorge Sánchez as right back, César Montes and Johan Vásquez as central defenders, while Gerardo Arteaga will play as left back.

The first change will come in midfield: Erick Gutiérrez will take the place of the suspended Héctor Herrera, who has already returned to Spain to report to Atlético de Madrid. The PSV Eindhoven player will accompany Edson Álvarez, while Carlos Rodríguez will play in front of them.

The attacking trident will undergo a modification, since -as a precautionary measure- Hirving Lozano will go to the bench and his place will be occupied by Alexis Vega. Raúl Jiménez and Jesús Manuel Corona remain in the lineup.