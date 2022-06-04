This would be Thor, Spider-Man and other characters if Tim Burton illustrated the world of DC and Marvel superheroes

Tim Burton is not a director alien to superheroes. The director brought to the big screen Batman (1989) and batman returns (1992), a saga about the vigilante of Gotham that has gone down in history as one of the best of the DC character along with Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. In Burton’s films, Michael Keaton stepped into the shoes of BruceWayneJack Nicholson in the the jokerMichelle Pfeiffer in the cat woman and Danny DeVito in the Penguin; and all of them have become iconic like their characters.

But… can you imagine what other superheroes would be like? Marvel Y DC in Burton’s world? The artist Andrew Tarusov has the answer, as he has transformed comic book characters into director’s versions. Since Captain America a dead pool going by wonder-woman Y Superman. You can see the result below: