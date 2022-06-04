This would be Thor, Spider-Man and other characters if Tim Burton illustrated the world of DC and Marvel superheroes
Artist Andrew Tarusov dives into the ‘Big Fish’ and ‘Corpse Bride’ filmmaker’s universe to transform Captain America, Batman and more comic book stars.
Tim Burton is not a director alien to superheroes. The director brought to the big screen Batman (1989) and batman returns (1992), a saga about the vigilante of Gotham that has gone down in history as one of the best of the DC character along with Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. In Burton’s films, Michael Keaton stepped into the shoes of BruceWayneJack Nicholson in the the jokerMichelle Pfeiffer in the cat woman and Danny DeVito in the Penguin; and all of them have become iconic like their characters.
But… can you imagine what other superheroes would be like? Marvel Y DC in Burton’s world? The artist Andrew Tarusov has the answer, as he has transformed comic book characters into director’s versions. Since Captain America a dead pool going by wonder-woman Y Superman. You can see the result below:
wonder-woman
This would be the Amazon played by Gal Gadot on the big screen if Wonder Woman had had the director behind the cameras.
Thor
The god of thunder, the Asgardian superhero played by Chris Hemsworth, doesn’t seem all that funny in Burton’s world.
Superman
Can you imagine Henry Cavill’s Superman being directed by Burton instead of Zack Snyder?
spider-man
Tom Holland is the spider-man/peter parker of Marvel Cinematic Universebut which actor suits you in a movie about Spider-Man with Burton behind the scenes?
Wolverine
Hugh Jackman has been Wolverine on the big screen and this could be what the X-Men look like in Burton’s world.
Hombre de Hierro
The superhero played by Robert Downey Jr. made his first armor out of scrap metal and then upgraded it, but this is what the character’s suit could look like if Burton had made it into a movie.
Hulk
maybe of HulkMark Ruffalo’s character, no, but we totally see Burton directing a movie about The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
dead pool
Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth could also fit into Burton’s world.
Captain America
And a darker than normal Captain America? This could be the superhero played by Chris Evans in Burton’s eyes.
Batman
Batman, who was recently brought to life on the big screen by Robert Pattinson, already passed through Burton’s hands in the late 1980s and early 1990s with Batman Y batman returnsstarring Michael Keaton in the role of the Gotham vigilante.