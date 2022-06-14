This would be ‘ThunderCats’ in real action, what if Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill starred in the possible film? – series news

Given the rumors of a film adaptation of the popular animated series, the illustrator SamukArts has imagined a dream cast and how they would look with the charismatic looks of the cosmic cats. His montages are priceless.





Whoever was a child in the eighties will undoubtedly remember times watching TV with cartoons like ThunderCats: The Cosmic Felines, a phenomenal series starring a group of alien superheroes with cat skins and abilities. The characters had futuristic technology, although their combat tools and techniques, as well as behavior, were typical of medieval times.

That fantastic series may be followed, 37 years later, by a live action movie, with people like Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard interested in carrying out the project. A possibility that has led many to imagine what these iconic heroes would look like with the faces of some of today’s famous actorsto which digital and makeup effects were applied to resemble their characters.

At the moment, you don’t have to look far to see what some of the most popular performers would look like in a feline warrior look. the illustrator samukarts Has made a series of illustrations and montages with some of the actors you would love to see in the possible film, starting with Margot Robbie as the fearless Chitarathe fastest of the group thundercats.

She’s not the only DC performer Samukarts has envisioned as a possible lead in the live-action version of the animated series. She has also done montages of Henry Cavill as the leader of the group. Lion-Oas well as Andy Serkis as the antagonist Munra. We also find Omar Sy and Alexander Ludwig among his incredible designs.

The truth is that they are so elaborate that they invite us to dream of a good adaptation in film format. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Wingard to see the illustrations and get some ideas for the future.

