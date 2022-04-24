This would have been the reason why one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins died, according to Mhoni Vidente

A few days ago the whole world was shocked by the news of the death of one of the footballer’s twins Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez. And it is that, although the family was honest about this difficult moment in his life, So far the cause remains unknown..

However, for the astrologer Mhoni Seer the reason for his death is clear. He was during her broadcast for El Heraldo TV that the fortune teller spoke about the loss of the famous and surprised the public after revealing his reading on the situation.

According to Mhoni Vidente, the unfortunate death of CR7’s baby it could be due to the great accumulation of envy that arouses the fortune of the player and the great popularity that his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, has garnered.

“He has had a bad streak, now with this little boy who touched his hand and now with her newborn baby, but then you realize that envy eats you up, do not let the people of the envy and the people of the salation“He told the cameras of the program.

Also, Mhoni sent a message of consolation to the couple, stating that Cristiano Ronaldo “He will be able to totally reinvent himself, he must draw strength from the rest of his children”.

“When a baby dies it is because God needs it so that the world continues to live to help himis an angel, how sad for parents, but knowing that your baby is with God and that he helps him is a consolation, “added the astrologer.

