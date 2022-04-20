Xiaomi’s mobile has never been so cheap on Amazon. It has just what you need, including 5G, what more could you ask for?

The Redmi Note 10 5G Can be yours for only 163 euros thanks to one of Amazon’s offers. We are talking about its global version, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi mobile reaches its historical minimum price on Amazon. Comparators like CamelCamelCamel show us, the Redmi Note 10 5G has never been so cheap. We are facing a great purchase for less than 170 euros, a device that has everything you may need.

With Amazon you will enjoy all the peace of mind in the world, your shipments are fast, safe and totally free if you are a Prime user. In addition, their after-sales service and customer care is excellent.

Buy the Redmi mobile at the best price

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

USB-C, headphone jack, FM radio and 5G

This Redmi has a 6.5-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It is very beautiful, a low price does not mean that you can not enjoy a design with elegant lines and very pleasant colors. The only interruption you will find on its front is the hole in which its front camera is housed.

Your brain is the MediaTek Dimension 700, an 8-core processor that will give you enough power to run your favorite applications. As we have said, in this case it arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

You can also take good pictures with this Redmi, it has a triple rear camera led by a 48 megapixel sensor. It also incorporates a sensor so you can take pictures with portrait mode and a camera that will allow you to get as close as possible to any object.

The battery of our protagonist reaches the 5,000mAh and enjoy a 18W charging. The Chinese mobile also has a headphone jack, FM radio, 5G and NFCwhich you can use to pay together with applications such as GooglePay.

You have the opportunity to get a complete and secure mobile for the lowest price to date. It’s not an offer you find every day and probably won’t last long. If you are looking for a balanced smartphone and want to spend less than 200 euros, this Redmi Note 10 5G is a great option.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!