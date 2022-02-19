This Xiaomi accessory costs less than 5 euros and is very useful for your mobile

Charge two devices at the same time thanks to this 2-in-1 USB cable made by Xiaomi. Be careful, because it costs much less than 5 euros.

Xiaomi is characterized by having a product catalog that seems to have no end. Devices such as mobile phones, smart watches and even electric scooters are the best known, but in this catalog we can also find low-priced accessories that are tremendously useful in everyday life.

In this article we want to recommend one of those Xiaomi gadgets that, beware, costs less than 5 euros. It’s about a 2 in 1 usb cable which will be very useful for you charge two devices simultaneously. For example, you can charge your mobile and your wireless headphones at the same time. Before telling you all its features, we anticipate that you can buy the Xiaomi 2-in-1 USB cable for about 2 euros on AliExpress. As you can see, you have to spend much less than 5 euros to get it, because home delivery is free.

Xiaomi 2-in-1 USB cable, a very useful accessory for your mobile

The peculiarity of this Xiaomi USB cable is that it actually consists of two different ports, but one of them is hidden under the main port. Being a 2-in-1 cable is extremely useful for charging two devices at the same time using just one charger. Of course, you must bear in mind that the two ports of this cable they are not of the same characteristics.

On one hand, we have the USB-C connector, which is the one that is visible on the end and the one that will allow you to charge most current phones and other devices such as wireless headphones and laptops. This port allows fast charging and also fast data transfer.

This connector is tricky because it can be easily removed to give access to another micro USB port. This type of connector is increasingly in disuse, although it will come in handy for charge smartphones and other older devices.

Another feature that works in favor of this Xiaomi accessory that we recommend is that it is 1 meter long. So you can plug it into the charger and walk away if you need to while still using the equipment you’re charging. By the way, it is currently only available on AliExpress on black color modelalthough you may also find it blank.

Without a doubt, the Xiaomi 2 in 1 USB cable is an accessory that can become your best technological companion. You can always carry with you In case at any time you need to recharge the energy of two devices at the same time and you only have one charger. You know, you can get him for about 2 euros on AliExpressIt’s a price you can’t refuse.

