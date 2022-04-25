This Xiaomi accessory that does not need batteries or chargers is very useful for your day to day

Share

If you need a good backpack that can withstand all your adventures, this Xiaomi City Backpack 2 is a good option for only 24.99 euros.

We often recommend Xiaomi technology products to you, such as mobile phones, wireless headphones or smart watches. However, today we want to talk to you about a accessory that serves precisely to comfortably carry your technological equipmentbut it does not need batteries or chargers to work.

It’s about the Xiaomi City Backpack 2, the best backpack currently available in its catalog. It is a light but strong backpack -even to the water-, in which will fit your laptop perfectly and other objects that you want to take with you. It has several compartments and, the truth, it is also very pretty. Another aspect that we especially like is that its price now falls to €24.99 on the Xiaomi storewhich means a discount of 15 euros that we do not find every day.

Buy from Xiaomi: Xiaomi City Backpack 2

Xiaomi City Backpack 2, a high-quality backpack on sale

The Xiaomi City Backpack 2 is a backpack that accumulates hundreds of opinions in the Xiaomi store, with a average rating of 4.9 out of 5. Seeing this, it seems that the best backpack of the firm is a success among those who have bought it. And it is not for less, because it is an accessory for your day to day that will withstand all your adventures, no matter how demanding.

First of all, we have to mention that in the Xiaomi store you can choose between three colors: dark gray, light gray and blue. Whichever model you choose, you will get one light and robust backpack, which is even resistant to water, so what you keep inside will always be protected. In addition, its straps and zippers are stronger than those of previous models.

Spacious, resistant, comfortable and with several compartments: this Xiaomi backpack on sale is of very good quality.

It has a capacity of 17 liters, that is, you will not have to limit yourself when it comes to storing objects inside. If what you want is to take your laptop, you can carry without problems even those up to 15.6 inches. Have 8 multifunctional compartmentsso you can place all your personal items well differentiated to find them more easily.

Whether to go to class, to work, to travel or to move around the city, you can be calm when using the Xiaomi City Backpack 2, because its padded interior allows the objects you store inside to always be protected. Without going any further, it has a special bag to store glasses without fear of being scratched.

Buy from Xiaomi: Xiaomi City Backpack 2

In short, Xiaomi’s is a most complete backpack for day to day: It is comfortable, spacious and resistant.. Its recommended sale price is 39.99 euros, but you already know that now you can buy it in the Xiaomi store for only 24.99 eurosa price similar to that of lower quality backpacks.

Related topics: Offers

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!