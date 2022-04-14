This Xiaomi bracelet is the best wearable gadget you’ll see today for less than 50 euros

Share

Undoubtedly one of the best purchase options for this price.

More and more people carry a gadget on their wrist, a so-called wearable device or wearables. Is this due to a fashion or utility? Rather, it depends on the person who will have one or the other objective, but what is certain is that Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers with the longest history in this segment of technology, and has a new element that stands out above the rest. Xiaomi’s smartwatch catalog is growing every day, and it’s hard to decide, but at this price…

First was the Mi Band the one that blew up the market of wearables and made them hyper-known among the majority of users. Already in the sixth version, Xiaomi has realized that other competitors were eating its toast, others like Huawei that it is a wonder on these types of devices. That is why Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro, a hybrid between smart bracelet and watch that is causing a lot of fury among its buyers, and it is not for less.

Although it has not been announced to the four winds, this Xiaomi Redmi smartband is making Huawei, its main competitor In this class of gadget, get your act together and give your most successful cheap device (Huawei Band 6) a rethink. And it is that the Redmi Smart Band Pro has a great 1.47-inch rectangular screen of technology AMOLED which occupies 66.7% of the front of the front. Its maximum brightness is 450 nits and we can customize the backgrounds with more than 50 combinable designsso that every day you show a different face.

Inside we have more than 110 built-in sports modes and ready to use, including running, HIIT, Yoga, hiking, outdoor walking, elliptical and a few dozen more. Bracelet will automatically detect sport activity you are doing and it will adjust to it in seconds. And if you have to do something aquatic activityquiet, because it is resistant to immersions of up to 50 meters deep. You can take a shower with it, swim in a pool or go in the rain without worrying about its integrity.

As for sensors, this is a very complete bracelet, except for lacking a GPS chip. we can know our heart rate 24 hours and see a status graph later on the mobile, we will know the level of oxygen saturation in blood, we will realize the quality of our sleep every morning, we will check our stress level exercising your breath or, if you are a woman, you can do track your period each month.

This smart bracelet has a autonomy of about 20 days in energy saving mode and 14 days with normal use. It is magnetically charged with Xiaomi’s own charger included in the box. We can use it with the Xiaomi Mi Fitness app and it is also compatible with Strava and Apple Health. It is a very useful bracelet because it can also make us chronometerwe forecast the weather, we can play musicwill notify us of messages and/or calls, and we can even track our mobile to find it.

