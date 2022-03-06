This Xiaomi gadget is a great home purchase for less than 5 euros

Beyond mobile phones, some of Xiaomi’s most popular products are humidifiers. In its catalog we can find more advanced humidifiers, such as the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, and other simpler ones created to always carry them with us. We want to recommend one of the latter on this occasion, since it is a very useful portable humidifier what does it cost less than 5 euros.

This Xiaomi humidifier has a compact size, which will allow you to always carry it with you to use it in any room. home, in the car or at work, for example. In addition, it emits a nice yellow light and is totally silent. Its price? Less than 5 euros on AliExpress.

A Xiaomi portable humidifier for less than 5 euros

This Xiaomi humidifier is characterized, first of all, by its reduced size. It has dimensions of 12 x 7.5 x 7.5 cm and is made of ABS plastic. Seeing these characteristics, we can deduce that it is a portable gadget that you can use wherever you need. For example, to improve the atmosphere of the car.

It is worth mentioning that you need to be connected by USB to work. However, you can connect it to the USB in the car or to any USB adapter you have at home. Before connecting it to electricity, yes, you must add the water and close it securely.

The water tank has a 300 milliliter capacity, while the humidifier gently and quietly emits steam so you hardly notice it’s working. The light it emits barely has a 2W powerso you can use the device at night without being disturbed.

In this way, you can improve the air quality of the room in which you place it, renewing the air for a fresher one. In addition to water, you can also fill the tank with other fragrances to use the humidifier as an air freshener.

Attention, because you can connect this gadget also to a powerbank to give you energy. In this way, you can use it anywhere. Finally, it is also worth mentioning that you can choose between three colors when buying it: white, blue or pink. The price of all of them is the same.

We can add little more to this Xiaomi portable humidifier, because, as you can see, it has very simple characteristics. If you want to always breathe fresh air, especially at night, you can get him for less than 5 euros on AliExpress, with free shipping included.

