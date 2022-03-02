This Xiaomi is a success that you can buy for only 179 euros

The Chinese mobile drops its price in AliExpress Plaza, although only for a limited time.

The Redmi Note 10S Can be yours for only 179 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress Plaza offers. We are talking about its global version, which you will receive at home with fast and free shipping from Spain. You just have to apply the coupon MPOCO30 to get you the best price.

The Xiaomi mobile arrives with an AMOLED-panelone of the processors manufactured by MediaTek, 4 cameras and one big battery with fast charge. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy the cheapest Redmi Note 10S

The first thing that will catch your attention is 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The Chinese device has a nice design and a glass back that you can find in various colors.

Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G95, a processor that will not give you problems on a day-to-day basis. The Redmi Note 10S is a device that moves smoothly in basic tasks, you can also take advantage of somewhat more demanding games and applications. The version of this offer arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

MediaTek Helio G95

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

We met with 4 cameras on the back of this Redmi Note 10S: it has a 64 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro of 2 megapixels and a sensor for the portrait mode. In the small hole in its front, a 13 megapixel camera.

The Chinese terminal also comes with a battery of 5,000mAh that you can upload to a maximum power of 33W. You will not have to worry, you will arrive at the end of the day with energy. In addition, in cases of great haste, you can recover a good dose of energy thanks to its fast charging technology.

You do not have to pay 180 euros to receive at home a complete and balanced Redmi, with a good screen, a solvent processor, cameras that do a great job and a battery that will see you through to the end of the day. The offer will only be available for a limited timedon’t think about it too much.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!