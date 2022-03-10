This Xiaomi light bulb is one of the best smart devices I’ve ever bought

The Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2 will help you create the perfect environment, it is intelligent and opens the door to many possibilities.

I come to recommend you one of those really useful devices, a Xiaomi creation that I use every day and with which I could not be happier. The My Bedside Lamp 2 It is an intelligent lamp that will allow you to create all kinds of environments, and that you can buy for just over 30 euros.

has been designed to accompany you on your bedside table, but any corner is perfect to put it to work. The second edition of the Xiaomi lamp is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistantyou can control it with your voice or directly from your mobile.

Create the perfect environment with the Xiaomi lamp

I have it next to the TV, when I enter the house I only have to ask Alexa to turn it on. It does what any other lamp does, illuminates, but thanks to its application and Alexa routines, it can be used a lot. Change colors, intensity, create custom modes and allow it to illuminate your home intelligently.

Set it to turn on when the sun goes down, also so that it turns off when you go to sleep. You can control it easily with the touch panel on the top or directly from your smartphone.

A cooler light for when you wake up, warmer tones for the night, the possibilities are endless. With Xiaomi Lamp you can create all kinds of environments with infinite colors and intensities.

In Xiaomi’s immense catalog you can not only find mobiles and wearables, there are devices of all kinds. This smart light bulb is a good example, a device designed for your home and that you can connect to other devices like Amazon’s Echo speakers.

